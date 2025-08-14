Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit declines 95.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.52% to Rs 41.19 croreNet profit of Lancor Holdings declined 95.86% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 41.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales41.1935.35 17 OPM %15.5425.88 -PBDT1.065.04 -79 PBT0.124.44 -97 NP0.122.90 -96
