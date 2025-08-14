Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.30% to Rs 845.67 croreNet profit of Pennar Industries rose 20.98% to Rs 31.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.30% to Rs 845.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 733.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales845.67733.45 15 OPM %10.149.76 -PBDT58.9851.97 13 PBT40.1635.43 13 NP31.9426.40 21
