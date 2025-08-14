Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit declines 32.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.29% to Rs 72.44 croreNet profit of Winro Commercial (India) declined 32.76% to Rs 115.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 172.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 60.29% to Rs 72.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 182.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales72.44182.41 -60 OPM %95.1198.60 -PBDT68.37177.74 -62 PBT68.32177.69 -62 NP115.83172.26 -33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content