Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit declines 55.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 53.87% to Rs 31.47 croreNet profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) declined 55.04% to Rs 23.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 52.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 53.87% to Rs 31.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 68.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales31.4768.22 -54 OPM %94.2598.04 -PBDT29.1766.82 -56 PBT29.1766.82 -56 NP23.5852.45 -55
