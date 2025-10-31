Larsen & Toubro enters into strategic partnership with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

To manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in India
L&T and the US-headquartered General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) have entered into a strategic partnership to manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in India, for the Indian armed forces.
GA-ASI, a global leader in advanced unmanned aerial systems, brings decades of operational expertise, L&T brings extensive engineering, precision manufacturing and system integration capabilities in defence and aerospace.
L&T and GA-ASI together will deliver the combat-proven MALE RPAS platforms, manufactured entirely in India. This program incorporates critical technology transfers and fulfilling indigenous content requirements aligned with Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.
Under this partnership, L&T will participate in the upcoming 87 MALE RPAS programme of the Ministry of Defence, where L&T will be the prime bidder and GA-ASI the technology partner. The collaboration will enable the production of GA-ASI's MQ-series RPAS that are combat proven. These are widely operational across the globe with millions of flight hours in surveillance and strike missions.
The partnership marks a significant milestone in India's pursuit of a self-reliant defence ecosystem, strengthening Indo-US defence collaboration and fostering a competitive, globally integrated aerospace manufacturing base.
