Friday, October 31, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro enters into strategic partnership with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Larsen & Toubro enters into strategic partnership with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

To manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in India

L&T and the US-headquartered General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) have entered into a strategic partnership to manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in India, for the Indian armed forces.

GA-ASI, a global leader in advanced unmanned aerial systems, brings decades of operational expertise, L&T brings extensive engineering, precision manufacturing and system integration capabilities in defence and aerospace.

L&T and GA-ASI together will deliver the combat-proven MALE RPAS platforms, manufactured entirely in India. This program incorporates critical technology transfers and fulfilling indigenous content requirements aligned with Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

 

Under this partnership, L&T will participate in the upcoming 87 MALE RPAS programme of the Ministry of Defence, where L&T will be the prime bidder and GA-ASI the technology partner. The collaboration will enable the production of GA-ASI's MQ-series RPAS that are combat proven. These are widely operational across the globe with millions of flight hours in surveillance and strike missions.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in India's pursuit of a self-reliant defence ecosystem, strengthening Indo-US defence collaboration and fostering a competitive, globally integrated aerospace manufacturing base.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd counter

United Spirits jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 494 cr

United Spirits jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 494 cr

PHDCCI urges growth-oriented tax reforms in its pre-budget memorandum

PHDCCI urges growth-oriented tax reforms in its pre-budget memorandum

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; PSU bank shares advance

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; PSU bank shares advance

TD Power Systems spurts as Q2 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 60 cr

TD Power Systems spurts as Q2 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBank Nifty F&O Strategy TodayLouvre Heist UpdateThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon