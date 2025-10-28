GMR Pochanpalli Expressways standalone net profit declines 14.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.91% to Rs 12.33 croreNet profit of GMR Pochanpalli Expressways declined 14.64% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.91% to Rs 12.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.3312.57 -2 OPM %27.9039.38 -PBDT5.817.15 -19 PBT5.516.85 -20 NP4.144.85 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content