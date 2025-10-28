Veranda Learning Solutions standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.33% to Rs 9.10 croreNet profit of Veranda Learning Solutions rose 87.50% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.33% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9.1011.28 -19 OPM %59.5644.86 -PBDT8.845.32 66 PBT7.713.17 143 NP1.200.64 88
