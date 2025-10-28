Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 33.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.64% to Rs 432.27 croreNet profit of Vardhman Special Steels rose 33.85% to Rs 34.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.64% to Rs 432.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 494.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales432.27494.82 -13 OPM %10.477.91 -PBDT54.5843.08 27 PBT46.5034.68 34 NP34.5625.82 34
