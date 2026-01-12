Monday, January 12, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro to acquire balance 40% stake in JV L&T Sapura Shipping

Larsen & Toubro to acquire balance 40% stake in JV L&T Sapura Shipping

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro has today executed a Share Purchase Agreement for acquisition of shareholding of Sapura Nautical Power (Sapura), JV Partner, in L&T Sapura Shipping (LTSSPL), a subsidiary of the Company. Post completion of the acquisition, LTSSPL will be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The acquisition further strengthens the Company's operational flexibility and asset availability for execution of offshore projects, particularly in India and the Middle East.

LTSSPL operates in the offshore marine construction segment, which is complementary to L&T's core engineering and construction businesses.

IndoStar Capital Finance allots 4,344 equity shares under ESOP

Affle 3i allots 44,250 equity shares under ESOP

HGSL launches AMLens - an AI-powered solution for Anti-Money Laundering (AML) operations

TCS Q3 PAT drops 12% QoQ; board special dividend of Rs 46/ share

Mild recovery in INR led by rebound in domestic equities

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

