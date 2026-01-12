IndoStar Capital Finance allots 4,344 equity shares under ESOP

IndoStar Capital Finance has allotted 4,344 equity shares under ESOP on 12 January 2026. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 1,61,53,21,240 /- consisting of 16,15,32,124 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs 1,61,53,64,680/- consisting of 16,15,36,468 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

