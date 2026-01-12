Monday, January 12, 2026 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndoStar Capital Finance allots 4,344 equity shares under ESOP

IndoStar Capital Finance allots 4,344 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
IndoStar Capital Finance has allotted 4,344 equity shares under ESOP on 12 January 2026. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 1,61,53,21,240 /- consisting of 16,15,32,124 equity shares of Rs 10/- each to Rs 1,61,53,64,680/- consisting of 16,15,36,468 equity shares of Rs 10/- each.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

