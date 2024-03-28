LatentView rises after board OKs acquisition of Decision Point Analytics

Latent View Analytics added 2.14% to Rs 471.65 after the company announced the Board approval for acquisition of 70% of outstanding equity capital in Decision Point for a total consideration of $39.1 million.

The remaining 30% equity is to be acquired over the next 2 years with a pay-out based on agreed valuation principles.

Established in 2012, Decision Point is a leader in AI-led business transformation and revenue growth management (RGM) solutions with 300+ employees worldwide. The company brings deep experience in RGM, demand forecasting, pricing analytics, promotion analytics, retail segmentation, and marketing mix models with a focus on CPG brands.

Decision Point has over a decade of experience developing AI-powered solutions, including Beagle GPT, a conversational GenAI app for Microsoft Teams used by Fortune 500 consumer packaged goods (CPG) customers to drive data analytics usage within their firms. Decision Point had recorded a turnover and a net profit of Rs 86.99 crore and Rs 22.63 crore, respectively.

LatentView Analytics provides business transformation consulting and works with companies to develop and implement flexible and agile analytics roadmaps. The acquisition of Decision Point will bolster LatentViews existing expertise in data engineering, data science, data visualization, as well as consulting and advisory services for analytics and GenAI readiness.

LatentView will make investments to accelerate the expansion of Decision Point solutions in the focus markets of North America and Europe.

Rajan Sethuraman, CEO, LatentView Analytics, said: Decision Points strength in Revenue Growth Management solutions that help companies achieve sustainable and profitable growth with data, was the primary factor in this acquisition. Additionally, this deal will bring 300+ highly skilled employees into LatentViews CPG practice and help us expand into the Latin America market.

Rajan Venkatesan, CFO, LatentView Analytics, said: With the acquisition of Decision Point, we are honoring our commitment of staying focused on our core verticals. This acquisition will be fully funded from our existing cash reserves. We expect the transaction to be EBIDTA accretive, driving enduring and strategic benefits for our clients.

Latent View Analytics (LatentView) is a global data analytics company. The company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimize investment decisions.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 11.34% to Rs 46.52 crore despite a 13.99% rise in revenue to Rs 165.69 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

