Le Lavoir standalone net profit declines 27.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.43% to Rs 0.48 croreNet profit of Le Lavoir declined 27.03% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.43% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.85% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.17% to Rs 2.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.480.69 -30 2.651.99 33 OPM %50.0075.36 -57.7459.80 - PBDT0.460.74 -38 2.161.87 16 PBT0.360.54 -33 1.781.44 24 NP0.270.37 -27 1.341.04 29
