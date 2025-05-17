Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.45% to Rs 20.54 croreNet profit of Duncan Engineering declined 37.50% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.45% to Rs 20.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.16% to Rs 5.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.12% to Rs 84.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.5418.43 11 84.7165.10 30 OPM %8.5713.51 -8.5813.52 - PBDT2.063.11 -34 9.1410.91 -16 PBT1.382.69 -49 6.759.23 -27 NP1.252.00 -38 5.216.87 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content