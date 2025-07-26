Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 10:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Group launches premium residential project Brigade Avalon in Bengaluru

Brigade Group launches premium residential project Brigade Avalon in Bengaluru

Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 10:33 AM IST
Brigade Group has announced the launch of its latest premium residential project Brigade Avalon, a strategic addition to the company's residential portfolio in Bengaluru. With a development area of approximately 6.4 lakh square feet and a projected revenue potential of over Rs 1000 crore, Brigade Avalon is located on Whitefield Main Road. The project is spread across 4.36 acres and is designed to redefine upscale urban living. Brigade Avalon comprises 206 thoughtfully crafted homes that blend architectural grandeur with everyday practicality.

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

