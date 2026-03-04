Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lemon Tree Hotels signs Lemon Tree Hotel, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of Lemon Tree Hotel, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad. The hotel will be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

The property will feature 63 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, banquet hall, meeting room, a spa, fitness centre and swimming pool. The hotel is conveniently located approximately 22 kms from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad (around 32 minutes by road) and about 16 kms from Shamshabad Railway Station (approximately 30 minutes), ensuring seamless connectivity for domestic and interstate travellers.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

