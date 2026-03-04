Eugia Pharma Specialities launches Pomalidomide Capsules in US market
Eugia Pharma Specialities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has launched Pomalidomide Capsules, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg, in the US market. The product is the generic equivalent of Pomalyst Capsules, 1 mg, 2 mg, 3 mg and 4 mg, of BMS Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Eugia Pharma Specialities was one of the First-to-File (FTF) ANDA applicants for this product. The product will be manufactured at Eugia Unit-I.
According to IQVIA MAT data for the twelve months ending January 2026, Pomalidomide Capsules have an estimated market size of approximately US$ 3.3 billion in the U.S.
Pomalidomide is a third-generation immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) used in combination with dexamethasone (and sometimes bortezomib) to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and AIDS-related Kaposi sarcoma.
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 1:31 PM IST