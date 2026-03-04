Tejas Networks launches next-gen optical transport product - TJ1600-D3

Tejas Networks announced the launch of TJ1600-D3, its next-generation, versatile WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing) optical transport product which is purpose-built to meet the surging demand for terabit-scale data center interconnections worldwide.

Arnob Roy, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Tejas Networks said, Traffic patterns have shifted dramatically in recent years with webscalers, carriers and cloud providers building out ever larger data centers, AI compute clusters, and edge AI nodes. This has led to a fundamental reshaping of modern network architectures as our customers need compact, energy-efficient, and hyper-scalable products to reliably move massive volumes of data across these distributed facilities. TJ1600-D3 is an ideal, future-proof offering for this evolving connectivity requirement.

Powered by the latest DSPs (Digital Signal Processors) and chipsets, the TJ1600-D3 is engineered for operators and enterprises demanding extreme capacity, carrier-grade reliability, and best-in-class energy efficiency. It supports a range of performance-optimized and power-optimized traffic sleds, with flexible line rates from 400G to 1.2T per wavelength and scaling up to 51.2 Tbps of shelf capacity. Redundant controllers, fans, and power modules combined with universal AC/DC power compatibility ensure that TJ1600-D3 delivers highly resilient services in an optimized 3-RU form factor.

