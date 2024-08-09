Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Lesha Industries standalone net profit declines 97.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 905.97% to Rs 6.74 crore
Net profit of Lesha Industries declined 97.31% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 905.97% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.740.67 906 OPM %0.740 -PBDT0.220.08 175 PBT0.210.07 200 NP0.176.32 -97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Managing health insurance, setting up kitchen: Top personal finance stories

LIVE news: Supreme Court to hear petition seeking postponement of NEET PG exam today

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 1,100 points, Nifty tops 24,350 in pre-open

Eicher Motors strong Q1 overshadowed by weak Bullet 350 sales, growth woes

US, Egypt, and Qatar call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks next week

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon