Lesha Industries standalone net profit declines 97.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 905.97% to Rs 6.74 croreNet profit of Lesha Industries declined 97.31% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 905.97% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.740.67 906 OPM %0.740 -PBDT0.220.08 175 PBT0.210.07 200 NP0.176.32 -97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content