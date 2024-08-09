Lesha Industries standalone net profit declines 97.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 905.97% to Rs 6.74 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Lesha Industries declined 97.31% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 905.97% to Rs 6.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.740.670.7400.220.080.210.070.176.32