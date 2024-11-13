Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lesha Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Lesha Industries standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 4.62 crore

Net profit of Lesha Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.620 0 OPM %0.650 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.02 100 NP0.040.02 100

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

