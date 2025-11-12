Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lexsi Labs by Aurionpro launches Orion-MSP and TabTune

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

For accelerating enterprise-scale capabilities for structured/tabular data into mainstream AI

Lexsi Labs, by Aurionpro (formerly AryaXAI Alignment Labs), announced two major developments accelerating enterprise-scale capabilities for structured/tabular data into mainstream AI.

1. Launch of Orion-MSP: Lexsi Labs launches new state-of-the-art (SOTA) foundation models to deliver enterprise-grade accuracy and scalable deployment for any tabular predictive task.

2. Release of TabTune Open-Source Library: A first-of-its-kind open-source tool that standardizes fine-tuning and inferencing for leading tabular foundation models, including Orion-MSP.

The launch of Orion-MSP and TabTune marks a significant step in Lexsi Labs' mission to build Safe SuperIntelligence systems that are transparent, aligned, and trustworthy for enterprise use. Enterprises such as banks, insurers, and healthcare organizations generate large volumes of structured, table-based data from transactions, customer records, insurance claims, health records, sensor telemetry, and ledgers. Lexsi Labs' latest models allow organizations to predict any task in zero-shot, on such enterprise data, using a single model through an API or improve it further through fine-tuning to achieve the best performance in just a few lines of code. This transforms the current data science from multi-pipeline processes into a zero-shot or few step deployment.

 

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

