Libas Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 81.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 39.66% to Rs 31.34 crore

Net profit of Libas Consumer Products declined 81.91% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.66% to Rs 31.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.33% to Rs 2.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.72% to Rs 91.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 74.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales31.3422.44 40 91.9174.29 24 OPM %3.54-11.10 -4.58-0.78 - PBDT1.054.19 -75 3.085.45 -43 PBT1.014.13 -76 2.945.25 -44 NP0.744.09 -82 2.645.21 -49

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

