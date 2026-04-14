LIC's board OKs 1:1 bonus issue

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced that its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the existing shareholders.

Under the approved proposal, shareholders will get one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each held as on the record date.

The companys existing authorised equity share capital stands at Rs 25,000 crore while its paid up equity share capital is Rs. 6,324.99 crore. Post proposed bonus issuance of 1:1, the paid up equity share capital shall increase to Rs 12,649.99 crore. The reserves & surplus (In India) stood at Rs 1,46,440.58 crore as at 31st December 2025 and the company posted a profit after tax of Rs 33,998 crore for the nine-month period ended 31 December 2025.

R Doraiswamy, CEO & MD, LIC said, Since listing in May 2022, LIC has been paying dividends consistently and also increasing the dividend per share over a period of time from Rs 1.50 per share to Rs 12 per share. We have been continuously evaluating various mechanisms for rewarding our shareholders and we believe this proposed bonus issue is a significant step taken by us in that direction. We are thankful to our shareholders for their support, patience and belief in our strategy and execution. We are confident that our entire transformation initiatives are leading to tangible results and will continue to yield better outcomes for all.

LIC is engaged in the business of Life Insurance in and outside India. It offers a range of individual and group insurance solutions including participating, non-participating and unit linked business. The portfolio comprises of various insurance and investment products such as protection, pension, savings, investment, annuity, health, variable and CRAC.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 17.46% YoY to Rs 12,930.44 crore in Q3 FY26, while total income increased 15.74% YoY to Rs 2,36,776.30 crore compared with Q3 FY25.

The counter rose 0.71% to settle at Rs 804.25 on Monday, 13 April 2026. The stock market will remain closed today on account of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti.