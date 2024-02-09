Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 4.57% to Rs 117431.94 croreNet profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 29.52% to Rs 9468.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7310.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 117431.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 112296.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales117431.94112296.70 5 OPM %7.873.22 -PBDT9445.203890.89 143 PBT9445.203890.89 143 NP9468.997310.77 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content