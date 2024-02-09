Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 4.57% to Rs 117431.94 crore

Net profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 29.52% to Rs 9468.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 7310.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 117431.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 112296.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.117431.94112296.707.873.229445.203890.899445.203890.899468.997310.77