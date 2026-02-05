Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.84 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 2.17% to Rs 33.93 crore

Net Loss of Oxygenta Pharmaceutical reported to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.17% to Rs 33.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales33.9333.21 2 OPM %-12.00-13.10 -PBDT-5.46-4.25 -28 PBT-6.32-4.96 -27 NP-4.84-3.93 -23

