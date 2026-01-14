Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd down for fifth straight session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1232.2, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.16% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 40.75% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1232.2, down 0.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25743.05. The Sensex is at 83591.37, down 0.04%.Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has lost around 4.33% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11355.2, up 2.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

