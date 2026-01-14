Saregama India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 347.25, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 21.16% in last one year as compared to a 10.9% rally in NIFTY and a 16.29% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 347.25, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25743.05. The Sensex is at 83591.37, down 0.04%.Saregama India Ltd has lost around 7.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Saregama India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1413.85, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

