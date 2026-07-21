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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd stays in demand

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd stays in demand

Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1941.1, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.8% in last one year as compared to a 3.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 32.15% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1941.1, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24174.15. The Sensex is at 77431.91, down 0.36%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has risen around 8.71% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12543.75, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.62 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

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