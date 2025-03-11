Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lok Sabha passes Bills of Lading Bill, 2025 modernising 169 years old colonial shipping law

Lok Sabha passes Bills of Lading Bill, 2025 modernising 169 years old colonial shipping law

Image

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

In an effort to support the country's growing shipping sector, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal introduced the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, which aims to update and simplify the legal framework for shipping documents. The proposed legislation will replace the colonial-era Indian Bills of Lading Act, 1856, providing a more modern and user-friendly approach to maritime shipping. The Lok Sabha passed the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025 modernising the 169 years old colonial shipping law.

The current law, a brief three-section act, primarily governs the transfer of rights and confirmation that goods were loaded onto a vessel. With the shipping industry evolving and the global trade landscape changing, there is a pressing need for India to adopt a more comprehensive and understandable law that aligns with international standards.

 

The Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, will rename the existing law to the Bills of Lading Act, 2025, and include several key reforms. The new legislation aims to simplify the language and reorganize provisions without altering their underlying substance. It also empowers the Central Government to issue directions to facilitate the law's implementation along with an inclusion of a standard repeal and saving clause, while eliminating the colonial legacy of the 1856 Act.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hitachi Energy India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 12,112.50/share

Hitachi Energy India launches QIP with floor price of Rs 12,112.50/share

MSTC rises after bagging two-year work contract from Coal India

MSTC rises after bagging two-year work contract from Coal India

Volumes spurt at Max Financial Services Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Max Financial Services Ltd counter

Innovators Facade Systems slumps after CEO Raman Shivchand Sharma resigns

Innovators Facade Systems slumps after CEO Raman Shivchand Sharma resigns

Centum Electronics gains on launching QIP with floor price of Rs 1,219.65/share

Centum Electronics gains on launching QIP with floor price of Rs 1,219.65/share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Visa BulletinTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon