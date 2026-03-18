Lokesh Machines secures Rs 10-cr order from SSB

Lokesh Machines has secured an order worth Rs 9.50 crore from the Directorate General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, for the supply of the latest SMG (9x19mm carbine) along with accessories.

According to an exchange filing, the total order value stands at Rs 9,50,01,741 and the project is scheduled to be executed within 180 days from the date of issuance of the Letter of Award (LoA).

The company clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities have no interest in the awarding authority and the contract does not fall under related-party transactions under applicable regulatory norms.

Lokesh Machines is engaged in the business of manufacturing special purpose machines (SPM), general purpose machines/CNC lathes (GPM), connecting rods, and machining cylinder blocks and heads.

On a standalone basis, Lokesh Machines reported a turnaround net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared to net loss of Rs 4.10 crore posted in Q3 FY25, while net sales declined 2% YoY to Rs 50.73 crore in Q3 FY26.

The counter fell 2.49% to Rs 199.60 on the BSE.

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