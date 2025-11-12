Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree Ltd spurts 3.41%

LTIMindtree Ltd spurts 3.41%

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 5905, up 3.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.72% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.02% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

LTIMindtree Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5905, up 3.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 25912.35. The Sensex is at 84598.03, up 0.87%. LTIMindtree Ltd has risen around 7.4% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36116.9, up 2.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5918.5, up 3.22% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd is down 0.72% in last one year as compared to a 9.99% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.02% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 35.26 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

