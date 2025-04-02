Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LTIMindtree to provide IT infrastructure transformation services to PHINIA Inc.

LTIMindtree to provide IT infrastructure transformation services to PHINIA Inc.

Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

PHINIA Inc. has partnered with LTIMindtree. PHINIA is a global, market-leading premium fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions and components provider. Through this partnership, LTIMindtree will provide seamless support and transformation of PHINIA's IT infrastructure, while enhancing application maintenance and development services.

As a part of this partnership, LTIMindtree will leverage the power of AI as well as automation tools to assist PHINIA with managing operational risk and reducing application complexity while enabling business efficiency and agility through AI led IT transformation.

Rajesh Sundaram, EVP & Chief Business Officer, LTIMindtree, said, We are excited to partner with PHINIA in their transformation journey. We understand the nuances and complexities of the various segments in which PHINIA operates. As key enablers in their IT modernization efforts, we are committed to streamlining business processes and simplifying outcomes for the end customers.

 

PHINIA has a strong brand portfolio that includes DELPHI, DELCO REMY, and HARTRIDGE. With over 100 years of manufacturing expertise and industry relationships, PHINIA develops fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions for a wide range of applications, including commercial vehicles, industrial applications, and light commercial and passenger vehicles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

