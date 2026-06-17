LTM launches BlueVerse for Databricks

To accelerate AI-driven data monetization

LTM announced the launch of BlueVerse for Databricks, a new offering that brings together LTM's AI ecosystem, BlueVerse, with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to accelerate AI-driven data monetization.

BlueVerse for Databricks is designed to help enterprises drive tangible business outcomes from data and AI investments by addressing critical challenges in the secure and efficient management of data and compute resources, while optimizing business processes and providing pre-built industry solutions to unlock greater value from AI initiatives.

LTM BlueVerse helps companies reimagine core business processes such as procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, and marketing operations as AI-optimized workflows. It also enables organizations to accelerate time-to-value through pre-built, industry-specific solutions for Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Media & Entertainment, and Retail & Consumer Goods, or through custom implementations that leverage BlueVerse domain-specific accelerators and models. BlueVerse for Databricks leverages Lakebase, Genie, and Agent Bricks to build these capabilities on Databricks, combining LTM's industry expertise with the performance, security, and governance of the Databricks platform to support efficient, trustworthy, and scalable AI applications.