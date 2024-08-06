Ludlow Jute & Specialities reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.98 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.14% to Rs 74.58 crore

Net Loss of Ludlow Jute & Specialities reported to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 39.14% to Rs 74.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 122.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.74.58122.54-5.671.19-6.81-0.81-9.35-2.92-6.98-2.19