Monday, May 26, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin enters into license and supply agreement with SteinCares

Lupin enters into license and supply agreement with SteinCares

Image

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

For commercialization of Lupin's biosimilar ranibizumab across Latin America

Lupin has entered into a license and supply agreement with SteinCares, a leading specialty healthcare company in Latin America, for commercialization of Lupin's biosimilar ranibizumab across Latin America excluding Mexico and Argentina.

Under the terms of the agreement, SteinCares will handle all regulatory filings, registrations and commercialization of Ranibizumab in LATAM, while Lupin will be responsible for manufacturing the same.

Ranibizumab is a recombinant humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody fragment that binds to and inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). Its indications encompass the treatment of patients with Neovascular (Wet) Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Macular Edema Following Retinal Vein Occlusion (RVO), Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and Myopic Choroidal Neovascularization (mCNV).

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Narayana Hrudayalaya surges after Q4 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 197 cr

Narayana Hrudayalaya surges after Q4 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 197 cr

Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks edge higher

Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit rises 9.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Jyoti CNC Automation consolidated net profit rises 9.36% in the March 2025 quarter

PC Jeweller reports consolidated net profit of Rs 94.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

PC Jeweller reports consolidated net profit of Rs 94.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dr Reddys Labs' manufacturing facility gets two form 483 observations from US FDA

Dr Reddys Labs' manufacturing facility gets two form 483 observations from US FDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon