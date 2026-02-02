Lupin joins hands with TB Alliance to accelerate clinical development of Telacebec

Lupin announced a strategic collaboration with TB Alliance, to advance the clinical development and commercialization of Telacebec for the treatment of mycobacterial diseases, such as tuberculosis (TB), leprosy, and Buruli ulcer..

TB Alliance is a non-profit drug developer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin and TB Alliance will collaborate to support the clinical development and commercialization of Telacebec, to provide advanced treatment options for patients affected by these diseases. TB Alliance will continue to lead the development process, while Lupin will provide its expertise in global manufacturing, regulatory affairs, and supply chain to ensure global access to Telacebec.

Ramesh Swaminathan, executive director, Global CFO, and Head of IT and API Plus SBU, Lupin, said, This collaboration with TB Alliance underscores Lupins enduring commitment to improving patient outcomes in areas of significant unmet medical need. By leveraging our manufacturing scale and global distribution capabilities alongside TB Alliances deep expertise in drug development, we aim to enable timely and equitable access to Telacebec and contribute meaningfully to the global fight against tuberculosis, leprosy, and Buruli ulcer.

Mel Spigelman, managing director (MD), president and chief executive officer (CEO), TB Alliance, said, Telacebec represents the kind of scientific innovation that has the potential to transform treatment for diseases that have long been neglected. By partnering with Lupin, we are combining deep scientific expertise with global Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls and access capabilities to help move this promising compound forward as quickly and responsibly as possible, with the ultimate goal of delivering better treatment options to people affected by tuberculosis, leprosy, and Buruli ulcer around the world.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The company had reported a 73.33% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,477.92 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 852.63 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 24.27% year-on-year to Rs 6,831.43 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

