Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin Ltd gains for third straight session

Lupin Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 2205.2, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.38% in last one year as compared to a 27.61% jump in NIFTY and a 54.31% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Lupin Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2205.2, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 24425.65. The Sensex is at 80274.05, up 1.1%. Lupin Ltd has gained around 0.64% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22574.55, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2205.05, up 2.17% on the day. Lupin Ltd is up 93.38% in last one year as compared to a 27.61% jump in NIFTY and a 54.31% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 35.89 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Two major US newspapers refuse to endorse Trump, sparking democracy debate

share market

Shakti Pumps hits 5% upper circuit as profit grows multi-fold in Q2

Lucknow Super Giants' most likely retained players

No KL, nor Stoinis: LSG likely to retain THESE 5 players | IPL 2025 auction

Diwali

Diwali sales set to hit Rs 4.25 trillion; traders prep for festive boom

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 850 pts to 80,250; Nifty at 24,400; PSB up 3%, Auto gains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon