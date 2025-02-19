Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lupin receives 'A-' leadership rating from CDP

Lupin receives 'A-' leadership rating from CDP

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

For its outstanding performance in climate change and water security

Lupin announced that it has received an A- leadership rating from CDP for its outstanding performance in climate change and water security. This rating reflects Lupin's leadership in environmental transparency and performance and underscores the strategic and systematic efforts in its sustainability journey.

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system for companies to manage their environmental impact. As the founder of environmental reporting, CDP believes in transparency and the power of data to drive change.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

