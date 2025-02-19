Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tega Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tega Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd and PTC Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 February 2025.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Archean Chemical Industries Ltd, Senco Gold Ltd and PTC Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 February 2025.

Tega Industries Ltd crashed 6.16% to Rs 1314 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3873 shares in the past one month.

 

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd tumbled 5.40% to Rs 902.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28271 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86019 shares in the past one month.

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd lost 5.02% to Rs 418.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44975 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand live score updates today

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: Conway-Kane departs in quick succession; PAK on top

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

LIVE news: Party to stay away from weak leaders who run away in difficult times, says Kharge

IRCTC

Arbitral tribunal's decision binding on facts: Delhi HC rules against IRCTC

OnePlus Watch 3

OnePlus Watch 3 debuts with these notable upgrades: Check new features

IKEA

Ikea expands to Delhi-NCR: Online sales to begin before stores open

Senco Gold Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 324.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 59284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86402 shares in the past one month.

PTC Industries Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 10193.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 993 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Keystone Realtors gains after arm acquires land in Pardi, Nagpur

Keystone Realtors gains after arm acquires land in Pardi, Nagpur

Morepen Laboratories gains after arm incorporates new subsidiary

Morepen Laboratories gains after arm incorporates new subsidiary

Oriental Rail jumps on bagging Rs 3-cr order

Oriental Rail jumps on bagging Rs 3-cr order

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit declines 89.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit declines 89.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEAnanda Vikatan RowWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentPak vs NZ Live ScoreHexaware Technologies Share PricePAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon