Lupin rises after launching Talvaptan tablets in US market

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Lupin gained 2.81% to Rs 2,098.35 after the company announced the launch of Tolvaptan Tablets in the U.S. market, with 180-day exclusivity under the first-to-file status.

The tablets are the generic version of Jynarque, developed by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company, and are indicated to slow kidney function decline in adults at risk of rapidly progressing autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).

The product has an estimated annual market size of $1,467 million in the U.S. for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2024.

Vinita Gupta, CEO of Lupin, said, We are pleased to announce the launch of Tolvaptan Tablets in the U.S. to provide ADPKD patients with increased access to high-quality treatment options.

 

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. It specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 39.5% to Rs 855.16 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 613.12 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales increased 10.6% YoY to Rs 5618.56 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

First Published: May 13 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

