Macfarlane & Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 142.86% to Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of Macfarlane & Company reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 142.86% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.340.14 143 OPM %82.350 -PBDT0.280 0 PBT0.280 0 NP0.140 0
