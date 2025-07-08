Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macrotech Developers achieves 10% YoY growth in Q1 FY26 pre-sales

Macrotech Developers achieves 10% YoY growth in Q1 FY26 pre-sales

Image

Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Macrotech Developers reported pre-sales of Rs 4,450 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 10% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 4,030 crore in Q1 FY25.

This growth was achieved despite the impact of geopolitical tensions in the first half of the quarter, which resulted in loss of activity for approximately two weeks. The company expect to make up over the course of the rest of the FY. With further strengthening of its launch pipeline for the current FY on the back of significant business development achieved during the quarter, we remain on track to achieve FY26 presales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore.

Collections in Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 2,880 crore, a 7% rise from Rs 2,690 crore in the same period last year. These collections were in line with the companys business plan, and management expects significantly higher inflows in the second half (H2) compared to the first half (H1).

 

During the quarter, the company added five new projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, and Bengaluru, with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 22,700 crore. This represents over 90% of its full-year guidance of Rs 25,000 crore, underscoring a strong project pipeline.

Despite significant investments in business development, Macrotech Developers' net debt stood at Rs 5,080 crorewell below its internal ceiling of 0.5x net debt-to-equity.

Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) is among the largest real estate developers in India that has delivered with scale since the 1980s. The core business of Lodha Group is residential real estate development with a focus on affordable and mid-income housing.

Also Read

IndiGo

LIVE news: Raipur flight makes emergency landing at Indore airport after mid-air technical fault

immigration, visa, travel

International visa applications from first-time fliers reach all-time high

genetic mutation, cancer risk

Could this tiny genetic mutation be making humans more prone to cancer?

Coolie

Nagarjuna to play villain in Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': "It's him against me"

real estate

KVN Properties, Assetz Group join hands for ₹1,000 crore Bengaluru project

The company reported a 38.49% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 921.7 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 665.5 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 5.12% YoY to Rs 4,224.3 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The scrip shed 0.11% to Rs 1,376 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty ends above 25,500 level; consumer durables shares tumble

Nifty ends above 25,500 level; consumer durables shares tumble

SPML Infra secures Rs 205-crore credit from PSU Bank

SPML Infra secures Rs 205-crore credit from PSU Bank

Ventive Hospitality jumps after joining hands with Marriott Intl

Ventive Hospitality jumps after joining hands with Marriott Intl

Prostarm Info Systems rallies on plans to set up BESS manufacturing facility in Haryana

Prostarm Info Systems rallies on plans to set up BESS manufacturing facility in Haryana

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure announces redevelopment project in Santacruz, Mumbai

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure announces redevelopment project in Santacruz, Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksBharat Bandh Tomorrow Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025OnePlus Nore 5 Series To LaunchHappy Square IPO AllotmentCryogenic OGS IPO AllotmentTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon