Friday, July 11, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Money supply gains 9.6% on year

Money supply gains 9.6% on year

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 281.77 lakh crores as on June 27, 2025, recording a gain of 1.2% on a fortnightly basis. The latest figure is up 9.6% compared to the same time last year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 37.22 lakh crores, up 8% on year. Demand deposits with banks spiked 17.1% on year at Rs 32.15 lakh crores. Time deposits with banks rose 8.8% on year at Rs 211.31 lakh crores. The bank credit to commercial sector rose 10.1% on year to Rs 188.85 lakh crores, moderating from a annual gain of 13.3% in year ago period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RMC Switchgears hits the roof on reporting 165% YoY jump in Q1 business update

RMC Switchgears hits the roof on reporting 165% YoY jump in Q1 business update

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Latent View Analytics announces resignation of Chief Client Officer

Latent View Analytics announces resignation of Chief Client Officer

BSE SME Meta Infotech logs in with a bang

BSE SME Meta Infotech logs in with a bang

RPP Infra hits the roof after bagging contract worth Rs 366 crore from Rajasthan's PHED

RPP Infra hits the roof after bagging contract worth Rs 366 crore from Rajasthan's PHED

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon