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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud secures orders worth USD 1.21M from Google LLC

Magellanic Cloud secures orders worth USD 1.21M from Google LLC

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Magellanic Cloud announced that its subsidiary, Motivity Labs Inc., has secured multiple purchase orders from global tech giant Google LLC worth USD 1.21 Million. This strategic win deepens the company's relationship with Google, boosting top-line revenue visibility and expanding Magellanic Cloud's global operational footprint.

Commenting on this milestone win, Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Chairman & Managing Director of Magellanic Cloud Limited, said: "Securing these contracts from a global benchmark like Google LLC is an immense stamp of approval for Magellanic Cloud and Motivity Labs. Expanding our direct relationship with Google directly strengthens our revenue outlook and confirms that our global strategy is delivering tangible results. As Google and other tech giants accelerate investments in big data and AI transformation, Magellanic Cloud is in a prime position to expand this partnership and drive exceptional value for our shareholders."

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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