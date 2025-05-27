Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maharashtra Seamless records PAT of Rs 242 crore; EBIDTA margin at 20%

Maharashtra Seamless records PAT of Rs 242 crore; EBIDTA margin at 20%

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Maharashtra Seamless has reported 10.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 242.04 crore on a 16.7% rise in net sales to Rs 1417.77 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Total operating expenditure during the period under review added up to Rs 1,132.98 crore, up 19.9% YoY.

EBIDTA improved by 3.3% to Rs 285 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 276 crore recorded in the same period last year. EBIDTA margin declined by 300 basis points YoY to 20% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 298.87 crore, up by 3.2% from Rs 289.73 crore in Q4 FY24.

 

For FY25, the company has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 777.46 crore (down 18.3% YoY) and net sales of Rs 5,268.67 crore (down 2.5% YoY).

The board of Maharashtra Seamless has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity for the financial year 2024-25.

Maharashtra Seamless manufactures carbon and alloy steel seamless pipes, ERW (electrical resistance welding) steel and castings pipes. The company also owns a wind power mill.

The scrip had advanced 1.79% to end at Rs 705.70 on the BSE today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 27 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

