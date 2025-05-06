Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 09:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shish Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Shish Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 52.21% to Rs 35.51 crore

Net profit of Shish Industries declined 22.22% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 52.21% to Rs 35.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.25% to Rs 8.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.58% to Rs 116.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales35.5123.33 52 116.2585.74 36 OPM %3.3520.19 -9.8312.69 - PBDT1.014.99 -80 12.4912.57 -1 PBT-0.454.52 PL 7.9211.14 -29 NP2.383.06 -22 8.748.00 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Siel Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Siel Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tahmar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Tahmar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JM Financial Credit Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 55.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JM Financial Credit Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 55.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 98.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 98.50 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nureca reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nureca reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealCivil Defence DrillsDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon