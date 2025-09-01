Monday, September 01, 2025 | 04:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PKL 2025 live streaming: September 1 match list, timings, telecast details

PKL 2025 live streaming: September 1 match list, timings, telecast details

The live streaming of the PKL 2025 September 1 matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India

PKL 2025 September 1 matches

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The PKL 2025 will continue at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag on Sunday with matchday 4 action. There will be two big matches on display for the fans once again. In the first match, Ankit Jaglan’s three-time champions Patna Pirates will take on their neighbours, Sumit’s UP Yoddhas. In the second game, Aslam Inamdar’s Puneri Paltan will clash with Mohammad Reza Shadloui Chiyaneh’s Gujarat Giants. But what can fans expect from these matches? Let’s take a look.

Match 1: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas

In the first match of the day on September 1, three-time champions Patna Pirates will kick off their campaign against UP Yoddhas, who are coming fresh off their opening encounter victory against Telugu Titans. Both teams have a balanced squad with all positions filled with experience. For Patna, the addition of Maninder Singh will be a great boost along with a retained core, while UP will try to replicate what they did against Titans to keep their winning streak intact this season.
 

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas playing 7

Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Ayan, Maninder, Sudhakar, Ankit Jaglan, Deepak Singh, Sanket Sawant, Sombir Gulia
 
UP Yoddhas playing 7 (probable): Sumit, Ashu Singh, Hitesh, Mahender Singh, Gagan Gowda, Guman Singh, Bhavani Rajput

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas head-to-head

  • Total matches: 17
  • Patna Pirates won: 10
  • UP Yoddhas won: 6
  • Tie: 1

Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants

In the second match of the day, Puneri Paltan, who beat Bengaluru Bulls in the first-ever group stage tie-breaker in PKL history to kick off their season in style, will take on Gujarat Giants, who lost their tie-breaker against U Mumba on Saturday. It will be an interesting match to watch as Puneri Paltan’s strength is their raiding, while for Gujarat it is their defence. Fans can expect a tight battle when these two teams take the mat on Monday.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants playing 7

Puneri Paltan playing 7 (probable): Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sachin Tanwar, Gurdeep Sangawan, Pankaj Mohite, Mohd. Aman
 
Gujarat Giants playing 7 (probable): Rakesh, Parteek Dahiya, Himanshu Singh, Amit, Sumit, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Milad Jabbari, Lucky

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head

  • Total matches: 16
  • Puneri Paltan won: 7
  • Gujarat Giants won: 8
  • Tie: 1

PKL 2025 today’s matches live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the first match of PKL 2025 on September 1? 
In the first match of PKL 2025 on September 1, Patna Pirates will go one-on-one against UP Yoddhas from 8 PM IST.
 
Who will feature in the second match of PKL 2025 on September 1? 
In the second match of PKL 2025 on September 1, Puneri Paltan will take on Gujarat Giants from 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 September 1 matches in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 September 1 matches in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 September 1 matches in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2025 today’s matches will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Topics : Patna Pirates UP Yoddha Puneri Paltan Gujarat Fortunegiants Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

