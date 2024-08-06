Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 5.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.97% to Rs 341.62 crore

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 5.99% to Rs 77.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.97% to Rs 341.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 509.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.341.62509.6624.4521.40115.10116.16113.22113.7677.5082.44