Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 5.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.97% to Rs 341.62 croreNet profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 5.99% to Rs 77.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 32.97% to Rs 341.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 509.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales341.62509.66 -33 OPM %24.4521.40 -PBDT115.10116.16 -1 PBT113.22113.76 0 NP77.5082.44 -6
