Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 0.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 0.58% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.74% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.9.147.5755.1472.665.105.524.224.633.463.44