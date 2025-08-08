Neeraj Paper Marketing standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.37% to Rs 47.88 croreNet profit of Neeraj Paper Marketing declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.37% to Rs 47.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales47.8843.78 9 OPM %0.902.17 -PBDT0.210.29 -28 PBT0.130.20 -35 NP0.090.14 -36
