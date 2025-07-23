Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 370.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.91% to Rs 249.80 croreNet profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries rose 370.13% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 28.91% to Rs 249.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 193.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales249.80193.78 29 OPM %9.806.81 -PBDT20.846.32 230 PBT18.704.03 364 NP14.012.98 370
